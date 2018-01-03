The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship Now Open

Through March 1, Nikon is accepting applications for the Nikon Storytellers Scholarship. Ten academic scholarships of US$10 000 will be awarded to U.S. and Canadian undergraduate and graduate students seeking degrees in visual arts, fine arts, journalism, film, photography and multimedia/content creation who have completed their freshman year of college or academic equivalent. Kosuke Kawaura, Nikon Director of Marketing, Communications and Planning, explained, “The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship encapsulates our brand’s commitment to supporting students as they strive to ignite passion and inspire change as future visual content creators.”

Semi-finalists will be asked to present a photo portfolio or video submission for evaluation by the selection committee. Awarded scholarships will be for use in the 2018-2019 academic school year.



The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship Key Dates (2017-2018):

December 14, 2017: Application opens for qualified students

March 1, 2018: Application deadline for all students

March 12, 2018: Semi-finalist applications selected

March 30, 2018: Application deadline for semi-finalists

June 2018: 10 scholarships recipients selected