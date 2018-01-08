Panasonic Canada Announces the New LUMIX DC-GH5S

Press release from Panasonic Canada

This Follow-Up to the Acclaimed DC-GH5 Features the World’s First C4K 60p Video Recording in a Mirrorless Body

Panasonic has introduced its new hybrid Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera, the LUMIX DC-GH5S. With expanded video recording capabilities and enhanced image quality in low-light, this first of its kind DSLM camera was designed and developed for professional filmmakers. With the world’s first C4K 60p video recording feature, the LUMIX DC-GH5S achieves the highest image sensitivity and video image quality in the history of LUMIX cameras. The Panasonic LUMIX DC-GH5S will be available at select Canadian retailers and on the Panasonic eStore in February with an MSRP of $3399.99.

Key Features



Highest sensitivity and video quality in the history of LUMIX cameras with a new sensor

Evolving from the outstanding performance of the LUMIX DC-GH5, the new LUMIX DC-GH5S was developed to pursue the highest picture-quality and high-sensitivity video recording. Its 10.2-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor with Dual Native ISO Technology and Venus Engine allow a maximum ISO 51200 in high-sensitivity recording with minimal noise. This sensor is a multi-aspect type that can realize the same angle of view at the same focal length in 4:3,17:9,16:9 and 3:2 aspect ratios. The sensor also achieves 14-bit RAW format in stills, providing higher flexibility for professional RAW development workflows.

The High Sensitivity MOS Sensor and Venus Engine realize high-speed readout of full digital signals and the quality is outstandingly high for every single frame. The signal readout speed is accelerated by approximately 1.3x in the new Digital Live MOS Sensor and the rolling shutter is also suppressed with the high readout speed when recording video or using an electronic shutter.

Outstanding video recording performance to meet professional quality standard

The LUMIX DC-GH5 achieved the world’s first 4K 60p video recording as a digital mirrorless camera and the new LUMIX DC-GH5S is a continuation of this innovation, offering the world’s first 4K 60p video recording in Cinema 4K (4096×2160). It is also capable of internal 4:2:2 10-bit video recording, a colour subsampling commonly used for film production, and now available in a consumer camera.

The LUMIX DMC-GH5S also records 4:2:2 10-bit 400-Mbps All-Intra in 4K 30p/24p and 200-Mbps All-Intra in Full-HD. There is no time limit for both Full-HD and 4K video recording. It allows for 4K HDR video with Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) mode in Photo Style. A low-bit-rate recording mode 4K HEVC for HLG is also available, which enables playback on AV equipment compatible with the HEVC compression format, such as Panasonic 4K HDR TVs. For the needs of professional users around the globe, the system frequency is flexible with the ability to select between 59.94Hz / 50.00Hz / 24.00Hz.

To elevate the video expression even more, a variety of effects are available on the LUMIX DC-GH5S. The VFR (Variable Frame Rate) lets users record video in C4K/4K 60 fps (maximum 2.5x slower, 24p) and FHD 240 fps (maximum 10x slower, 24p). The minimum frame rate for quick motion video is 2 fps. A Focus Transition function is also available, which moves the focus from subject-to-subject as set in advance automatically. It can add visual guidance to the target subject or motion to a static scene.

The V-LogL software is pre-installed on LUMIX DC-GH5S. Log recording offers exceptional flexibility as well as a wider dynamic range for colour grading in the post-production process, and V-LogL features log characteristics with 12 stops of dynamic range. LUT (Look Up Table) allows users to playback videos recorded in V-LogL to see an approximation of the final color grading effects. While “Cinelike D” and “Cinelike V,” which have similar gamma setting characteristics for film production, are available in Photo Style for video recording, the LUMIX DC-GH5S provides “Like709” for compatibility with HDTV. In “Like709”, Knee Control is also effective. Not only V-LogL but also Photo Style and Like709 can now be used in Time Lapse Shot on LUMIX GH5.

The LUMIX DC-GH5S is compatible with Time Code IN/OUT synchronization with easy operation using the flash sync terminal and bundled coaxial cable for a BNC terminal. This encourages smooth multiple shooting of movies or documentary programs.

Practical tools like Waveform Monitor and Vector Scope are also available. For the terminal, HDMI Type A is provided. Plus, a cable lock holder for the HDMI cable is included in the LUMIX DC-GH5S to prevent unplugging trouble on location.

In addition, the LUMIX DC-GH5S incorporates a dedicated microphone to monitor and cancel the noise caused by mechanical movements inside the camera and lens. The result is a reduction of mechanical noise by -10dB, achieving clear, high-quality sound recording.

Outstanding tracking performance and high-speed, high-precision AF

DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology and ultra-high-speed digital signal processing achieve fast auto focusing of approximately 0.07 sec and 12 (AFS) / 8 (AFC) fps in 12-bit RAW and 11 (AFS) / 7 (AFC) fps in 14-bit RAW high-speed burst shooting. A total of 225 focus areas, Tracking AF, 1-area AF and Pinpoint AF are available for precise focusing. The 4K PHOTO enables 60 fps high-speed capture in approximately 8-megapixel equivalent resolution.

As a camera that excels in shooting in low-light, the LUMIX DC-GH5S boasts -5EV luminance detection performance with Low Light AF thanks to the higher sensitivity and optimized tuning of the sensor. Live View Boost is another practical feature that makes it possible to check the composition even in total darkness by boosting the sensitivity just for live view. The magnification ratio in MF assist is increased from conventional 10x to 20x, which is convenient especially for astronomical photography. A Night mode for the LVF and OLED screen is also integrated.

In addition to a total of 225 focus areas, Face/Eye Recognition, Tracking AF, 1-area AF and Pinpoint AF are available for precise focusing. Users can make a group of 225 focus areas and move or change the size of it as they like according to the composition. All focusing operations are easily controlled with the joystick located on the thumb position without taking the eyes off the subject, even when using an LVF or releasing the finger from the shutter button. The LUMIX DC-GH5S is equipped with AF Custom Settings with which users can set AF Sensitivity, AF Area Switching Sensitivity and Moving Object Prediction Level. Four patterns of presets parameter are also available for frequently used situations.

The 4K PHOTO function enables 60 fps high-speed capture in approximately 8-megapixel equivalent resolution. In 4K PHOTO, three exclusive modes can be selected depending on the situation; 4K Burst, 4K Burst (Start/Stop) and 4K Pre-burst. Users can choose the most suitable burst mode in addition to the regular consecutive shooting mode in full resolution depending on the situation.

Reliable rugged design for heavy field use

To make the LUMIX DC-GH5S tough enough to withstand even heavy field use, it is composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front/rear frame and is splashproof*6, dustproof and freezeproof down to -10 degrees.

The shutter unit is also durable for approximately 200,000 cycles. It offers the highest shutter speed at max. 1/8000 sec to capture spur-of-the-moment, fast moving subjects and to use a high-speed lens with a fully open aperture even outdoors for impressive defocusing. The external flash can be synchronized with max.1/250 second shutter speed.

The LUMIX DC-GH5S is equipped with a double SD Memory Card slot, compatible with the high-speed, high-capacity UHS-II and Video Speed Class 60. This means users can flexibly choose the recording method from Relay Recording, Backup Recording or Allocation Recording. The HDMI Type A terminal is provided.

The content is written in both SD Memory Cards in the first and second slot simultaneously in Backup Recording. In Allocation Recording, data is automatically allocated to the SD Memory Card in the designated slot by the type of content – RAW, JPEG, 4K PHOTO, or video data. For example, users can store only photos on the SD Memory Card in slot 1 and videos in slot 2. Moreover, both slots are equipped with access lamps, so users can tell which SD Memory Card is under writing and which can be ejected at a glance.

The LUMIX DC-GH5S has a large LVF (Live View Finder) with a stunningly high magnification ratio of approximately1.52x / 0.76x (35mm camera equivalent). High-precision, high-speed OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) display features 3,680K-dot high resolution and 100 per cent field of view. Adoption of OLED for the LVF achieves smooth display at 120 fps and high-speed response with minimum time lag of less than 0.005 sec as well as 10,000:1 high contrast for exceptional visibility. With an eyepoint of approximately 21 mm, it offers high visibility with comfort for users wearing glasses. It is always sharp and clear from the centre all the way to the corners.

Adopting a static-type touch control system, the 3.2-inch free-angle rear monitor in 3:2 aspect with 1,620K-dot high-resolution features approximately100 per cent field of view. It uses a pixel structure of RGB (Red / Green / Blue) and White to feature even higher visibility in sunny outdoor scenes. It tilts up and down by approximately 270-degrees which makes shooting at either high or low angles even easier. The LUMIX DC-GH5S incorporates Night Mode on both the LVF and OLED screen which provides mild backlighting to preserve your night vision. Night Mode lets the user watch the subject comfortably even right after viewing the monitor while in a dark situation for a long time.

Expandability for a variety of workflows

The LUMIX DC-GH5S includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy) enables constant connection with a smartphone/tablet with minimum power consumption. For Wi-Fi, 5 GHz (IEEE802.11ac) can be selected in addition to the conventional 2.4 GHz (IEEE 802.11b/g/n) for an even more secure and stable connection.

For extended battery life and a more stable hold, the new Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5 (sold separately) is available. The XLR Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1 (sold separately) allows high-res sound recording*8 with an external XLR microphone.

Lifting the outstanding performance of the DC-GH5 even higher with practical operation for professionals, the new LUMIX DC-GH5S again brings further innovation to creative workflows not only by itself but also by multi-use with plural GH5 or GH5S cameras.

DC-GH5S Optional Accessories

· Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5

The LUMIX DC-GH5S is compatible with the new Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5. By using two batteries, one in the camera and the other in the grip, the DMW-BGGH5 extends the battery life for longer shooting time. It also makes handling more comfortable even in vertical angle shooting. Exclusively designed for the LUMIX GH5/GH5S, the DMW-BGGH5 perfectly matches the camera, boasting a rugged, splashproof, dustproof and freezeproof design.

· XLR Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1

The Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1 is a plug-in type adaptor for an XLR microphone to record high-quality stereo sound. It enables 4K video recording with high-res 96kHz/24bit sound*. It is ideal for lip-sync recording. Dedicated switches allow direct, quick control. MIC, LINE and Condenser are switchable.

· Battery Charger DMW-BTC13

The Battery Charger DMW-BTC13 enables quick charging of the Battery Pack DMW-BLF19 from an AC outlet using the bundled AC adaptor.