New Photo Exhibitions at Ryerson

Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto is showcasing a series of experimental shows from January 24 through April 8. Ariella Azoulay, Wendy Ewald, Susan Meiselas, Leigh Raiford and Laura Wexler have created Collaboration: A Potential History of Photography, an open-ended exhibition and collaborative laboratory. Jim Goldberg’s Rich and Poor (1977 to 1985) explores the economic divide in the United States. Also on view are Ivan Sigal’s installation KCR, focusing on the Karachi Circular Railway, and “Soon we were en route again…”: The Margaret Corry Albums (1947–1963).