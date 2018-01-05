New JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig and GripTight PRO TelePod

Press releases from Joby



New JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig

JOBY, makers of the original GorillaPod flexible tripod, has announced the new JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig, the perfect smartphone accessory for the creation of pro-grade videos, vlogs and YouTube content. Taking design feedback from the active JOBY community of content creators, the GorillaPod Mobile Rig builds on the original patented GorillaPod design, with flexible arms for more versatility. Its secure mount works with any smartphone and up to three additional devices like mics, lights and GoPro cameras.

This product supports the rapidly growing trend for video content on social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Periscope. The GorillaPod Mobile Rig is flexible, portable and easy to use, making it the essential tool for any content creator, vlogger or journalist creating pro-grade video.

Advanced features include: adjustable tilt for selfies, and landscape or portrait shooting modes for standard horizontal formats like YouTube as well as vertical video for platforms like Instagram and Periscope. This versatility, combined with the ability to add up to three additional devices like mics, lights and action cameras via the standard ¼”-20 tripod connections, gives you the perfect mobile video rig.

“Our community of JOBY makers live in the moment. They are constantly looking for the next content creation opportunity and need tools that are as unique and flexible as they are,” said Tim Grimmer, Vice President of Brand and Product for JOBY, Vitec Imaging Solutions. “With our new GorillaPod Mobile Rig, we’re helping vloggers and mobile video content producers truly get a grip on the creative capabilities of their smartphones and action cameras.”

The GorillaPod Mobile Rig for any smartphone (US MSRP $99.95) is lightweight (362g/12.8oz) and leverages the patented GorillaPod ball and socket design with rubberized grips to provide endless flexibility and quick adjustability. The GorillaPod Mobile Rig securely mounts to any smartphone with a pro-grade, locking GripTight mount.

The flexible legs on the GorillaPod Mobile Rig can be used as a handle, wrapped around objects such as trees or polls for unique videos and images, or used as a tripod. The two 6-socket GorillaPod arms with the standard ¼”-20 tripod connections, two Cold Shoe mounts and one GoPro® mount provides content creators with the ability to add up to three devices at one time.

The GorillaPod Mobile Rig is immediately available on JOBY.com.



New JOBY GripTight PRO TelePod Elevates Creativity for Smartphones

JOBY, makers of the original GorillaPod flexible tripod, has announced the first telescoping tripod for pro video content creators, the GripTight PRO TelePod. This new product is an ideal tool for vloggers and videographers working with smartphones, action cameras, 360° and other small format digital imaging devices to create content for social media platforms.

This product supports the rapidly growing trend for real-time video content on social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Periscope. The GripTight PRO TelePod combines the function of a tripod with a lightweight extending pole for versatility in capturing unique perspectives.

Advanced features include adjustable tilt for selfies and landscape or portrait shooting modes for standard horizontal formats like YouTube to vertical video for new platforms like Instagram and Periscope.

“Our active community of JOBY users give us their perspective on the world around them every day – capturing their surroundings in new and creative ways,” Tim Grimmer, Vice President of Brand and Product for JOBY, Vitec Imaging Solutions. “Like them, we are always searching for the next great shot or video clip. The new GripTight PRO Telepod telescoping tripod is designed to help professional content creators easily elevate their creativity without missing a moment.”

The GripTight PRO TelePod (US MSRP $99.95) weighs in at 359g/12.7oz and leverages tested and proven locking GripTight mounting technology. The handheld tripod and vlogging stick works in four modes for maximum versatility:

• Hand Grip: Need a firm grip on content? Simply close legs and hold. Ideal for capturing the magic of city streets over the holidays.

• Extended Grip: Looking to grab an overhead or 360° shot? Just close the legs and extend the mount to capture the action around you.

• Elevated Tripod: Need to stand and elevate the view? The mount and legs can be extended to create an elevated camera/360° stand. Perfect for travel vloggers!

• Tabletop Tripod: Getting a little closer to the subject at hand? Create a compact tripod stand by expanding the legs and retracting the mount. Ideal for foodies capturing how-to images or videos.

The GripTight PRO Telepod comes with a grip mounted, removable Bluetooth® Impulse Remote Shutter to capture shots without touching your phone. It includes a tilting tripod mount for cameras; a Cold Shoe PRO mount, to add lights and mics; and a Pin Joint mount for GoPro® and other action cameras, making it the ideal tripod for any situation, in any location. It has been built with durable fiberglass reinforced nylon and stainless steel and telescopes from 34 to 79 cm (13.5 to 31 inches) for extended reach. The adjustable legs click-set into three positions for stability on uneven surfaces and also flatten to a maximum of 36 cm (14 inches) for added stability in windy situations.

The GripTight PRO TelePod is immediately available on JOBY.com.



