Mark Your Calendars: Photokina 2018

Press release from Photokina

Excitement is building around Photokina, the leading international trade fair for the entire photo, video and imaging industry. To better capture quickly emerging technology trends, Photokina has adjusted its format to an annual cycle while reducing the number of show days from six to four. The next 2 events are scheduled for September 26-29, 2018, and May 8-11, 2019, at the Koelnmesse fairgrounds in Cologne, Germany. The 2016 event attracted a record-setting 191,000 attendees from 134 countries consisting of 49% trade and professionals and 51% consumers.

The show will continue to feature the latest in technology by offering the following major segments: Cameras, Lenses, Equipment, Video Technology, Studio Equipment, Lighting, Data Storage, Digital Imaging, Graphic Design, Photofinishing and Print. Among the 900+ exhibitors Photokina expects 50 North American companies showcasing their newest photo, video and imaging products. Attendees will have access to educational seminars and interactive sessions lectured by professionals. Among the exhibitors will be major players such as Canon, Panasonic, Fuji, Kodak, Nikon, Leica, Zeiss, Epson, Sigma, Sony, Tamron, Hahnemühle, Rollei and Olympus. Many of them have already committed themselves for the 2018 as well as the 2019 edition. For the second time, Photokina will be co-located with “DIGILITY,” a B2B conference and expo for virtual and augmented reality. With only 6 months of lead time, the first edition of this event in 2016 was a complete success and connected 1400 attendees with 65 exhibitors.

