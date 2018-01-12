A New Year, a New Look!

For those of us here at Apex Publications, 2017 was an incredibly exciting year. As some of you might know, the magazines Photo Life and Photo Solution changed ownership last March and now belong to two long-time members of the editorial team.

Since the very first steps of this new adventure, our small team has been supported at every level. We are so thankful to our collaborators and advertisers, to our family and friends, and to you, our incredible readers. You are at the heart of what we do, and your support has made it possible for us to keep pouring ourselves into each issue.

Photo Life is more than a magazine. It’s a space to discover, to reflect, and to be inspired. It’s a space for exchange and discussion between people who love photography. To support this vision, we’ve redesigned the magazines in a way that prioritizes images and lets the content breathe. With great pride and deep thankfulness, we’re thrilled to give you this peek at the February/March cover. We’ll share a description of the issue’s contents on our website within the next week or so. And soon it’ll be in your mailbox, if you’re a subscriber, or available on newsstands—if you don’t see it, ask for it!

We look forward to hearing what you think, and we wish you all a wonderful start to 2018!