The Centre d’art Diane-Dufresne in Repentigny, Quebec, is presenting Les années libres: Pierre Dury, Photographer through January 14. Pierre Dury’s photographs document the last 50 years of Quebec history. Dury’s career stretches across a wide range of photographic specialities: fashion, advertising, documentary, cinema, television, and collaborations with newspapers and magazines. His vast archives chronicle the 60s, 70s and 80s, and the social revolutions of those years.