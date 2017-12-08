Mini-Interview With TWWLI Winner Stephanie Foden

Stephanie Foden, The World We Live In VI’s Interconnections 3rd-prize winner, answered a couple questions for us!

Aside from the prizes, what have you gained from having participated in The World We Live In?

Getting recognition by my peers in the photo community gives me the confidence to keep going out there and doing good work.

What you would say to other people considering submitting to the contest?

Definitely do it. The prizes are so incredible! Will be applying again this year for sure.

