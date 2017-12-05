Hank Willis Thomas Wins 2017 Aimia | AGO Photography Prize

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) and Aimia have announced that Hank Willis Thomas is the the winner of the 2017 Aimia | AGO Photography Prize. The photographer was selected by public vote to receive the $50,000 prize. The three runners-up—Liz Johnson Artur (Ghana/Russia), Raymond Boisjoly (Haida Nation/Canada) and Taisuke Koyama (Japan)—will receive $5000 each.

The award recognizes artists whose work over the previous five years has demonstrated extraordinary potential. Hank Willis Thomas is an African-American visual artist, photographer and arts educator based in the United States. The artist’s work focuses on themes of identity, history and popular culture.

You may view work by all four finalists in the Aimia | AGO Photography Prize Exhibition at the AGO and online on the prize website through January 14.