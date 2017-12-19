Dina Goldstein’s New Series on View in Vancouver

Dina Goldstein’s new work is on view in Vancouver at the Sydney and Gertrude Zack Gallery in the JCC Greater Vancouver through January 20. This series is comprised of 11 tableau images of characters and passages from Leaves From The Garden Of Eden.

Past series by Goldstein include Fallen Princesses, In the Dollhouse, Gods of Suburbia, and Modern Girl. To learn more about this artist’s career, subscribers can check out the article “Dina Goldstein: Merging Humour and Pop Culture to Make a Point” in the October/November 2016 issue in our online digital archives.