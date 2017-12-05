5 Interesting Reads

- Geoff Dyer’s article “The Odd, Otherwordly Glow of Fred Herzog’s Photography” is excellent! Dyer even points out that Herzog was doing colour photography before many of the other well-known colour pioneers. (And, if you like Herzog’s work, don’t miss our interview with him in the December/January issue!)
- Here are some female photographers of the First World War.
- What image are you chasing?
- Here’s an article on Joel Meyerowitz.
- Have you heard about Google’s three new photo apps?
