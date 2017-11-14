Zeiss Photography Award: Open for Submissions

World Photography Organisation and Zeiss are accepting entries for the third annual Zeiss Photography Award. Photographers are invited to submit a series of five to ten images for the theme Seeing Beyond: Untold Stories. The competition is open until February 6.

Addressing Kevin Faingnaert’s winning work from last year, Claire Richardson, one of the competition judges, said, “There is a wonderful completeness to Kevin’s series; epic landscapes mix with tenderly composed portraits, tied together by a soft muted palette, which immediately draws you in. Everyday events in these remote communities are captured by the lens, from a parishioner sitting quietly in a local church to a village football game. But look closely at this unforgiving and wild environment and you realise that these are ordinary people living in extraordinary circumstances, hanging on at the edge of the world.”