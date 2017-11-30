The World We Live In: Which Theme is Right for You?

For those of you planning to enter our biggest photo contest of the year, The World We Live In, we wanted to talk a bit about the themes: Humanity, Environment, Interconnections and Series (Open). This year, we are really excited because we’ve added a new theme for photo series. We know that some of you work in series, and we wanted to give you the opportunitiy to tell stories that need to be told with three images or more. Below are explanations and examples of past winning images for the themes of the contest.

Humanity

Each person has a story to tell. Capture images of people around you: your family, your neighbours, people you’ve encountered while travelling or even yourself. Show us some of the many facets of humanity.

The Environment

Nature and wildlife will never cease to amaze us. Show us the outstanding beauty of our living world, whether through wide landscapes or close-ups of natural elements, animals, plants or insects.

Interconnections

Humans are by nature interactive beings. Show us how we transform and create things. This can be seen in architecture, domestic pets, urban life, objects, transportation, machines, agriculture, fishing, cooking and almost anywhere you look!

Series (Open)

Sometimes you can express something better with multiple images. This is your chance to share your exploration of a subject, theme or story in three images or more. It’s a new category this year, but we know that a number of you are already working in series so we are excited to see your submissions! The winning images below were each part of a series. You can see the complete series by clicking on the images below or by going to the webpage URL included in the caption.

Go for it!

Some photos may fit in more than one theme; enter your photos where you would like them to be judged.

And remember that this isn’t just a chance to win fun prizes like incredible camera gear or an expedition for two with Adventure Canada…it’s an opportunity to grow as a photographer. As Alan McCord (The World We Live In V, Interconnections 1st Prize) says, “Taking the time to review and evaluate my own work with a critical eye has been an important part of the ongoing process of growth as a photographer. Annual events such as this one by Photo Life can provide a photographer with an opportunity to do just that—review, evaluate and grow.”

For more information on how to enter this year’s contest, TWWLI VII, check out the contest information and guidelines at photolife.com/twwli.