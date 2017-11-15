Sony World Photography Awards: Deadlines Approaching!

Organized by the World Photography Organisation, the Sony World Photography Awards competition is open to photographers of all experience levels. The competition categories and approaching deadlines are Student Focus (December 4), Youth (January 4), Open (January 4), and Professional (January 11). Entries submitted in the Open category are automatically considered for the National Awards. You may only enter images in one of the competitions.

The Professional competition has two new categories this year: Creative and Discovery. In addition, Sony will offer multiple $7000 grants to selected winners in the Student Focus and Professional competitions for photography projects of the winners’ choice. The Sony Grant program was piloted in 2016 when they awarded grants to Amélie Labourdette, Maroesjka Lavigne and Nikola Linares, all 2016 winners from the Professional category. Shortlisted photographers in the Student Focus competition will also be given $3500 for a new commission of photographic work by Sony and World Photography Organisation.