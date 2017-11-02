ProFusion in Toronto: November 7 & 8

For those of you in the Toronto area, remember that ProFusion Pro Imaging Expo is November 7 and 8 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. It’s a great chance to check out new products, demos, free presentations by top photographers, interactive displays and more!

Conference presenters include Billie Chiasson, Jason Lanier, Jeff Rojas, Trevor Godinho, Garry Tutte, Peter Wall and Ryan Rizzo. Other highlights include the Profoto Water Shoot, the first North American showing of the Fujifilm GFX 50S, the DJI Mavic Pro in action, the Creative Lighting Centre, Sony and Nikon Booths, the UAV Flight Centre, the VR Experience Zone, and the Workflow and Production Stage. More information and a full schedule of conferences is available on the ProFusion website.

And the Photo Life team will be there too, so stop by our booth to say hello! We enjoy meeting you—and it’s a great time to subscribe, renew, or buy a gift subscription. (Perhaps you can even check a gift or two off your holiday gift list, if you have some shutterbugs you need to get a gift for?)