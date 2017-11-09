Panasonic Canada Introduces the LUMIX G9 and LEICA DG ELMARIT 200-mm HES200 Lens



Press releases from Panasonic Canada

Panasonic Canada has introduced the LUMIX G9, a new flagship Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera. Evolving from the GH5, this new model brings together the industry’s fastest burst modes (60 fps), ultra-high-speed AF (0.04 seconds), advanced Dual I.S. 2 (6.5 stop reduction) and a new High-Resolution Photo mode (80MP RAW) to deliver unsurpassed image quality. Armed with a 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor without low-pass filter, this camera is unmatched in speed, resolution, gradation and colour reproduction. The LUMIX G9 will be available at select Canadian retailers and at the Panasonic eStore in January for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $2,299.99.

Key Features

Highest picture quality in the history of LUMIX cameras

Evolving even further from the superior performance of the LUMIX GH5, the LUMIX G9 achieves the highest image quality in the history of all LUMIX G Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras. The 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor without low-pass filter drives the maximum performance of the lens and the Venus Engine renders high-precision yet natural images with its Multipixel Luminance Generation and Intelligent Detail Processing. An optimum gradation setting according to the characteristics of the sensor provides a wider dynamic range for smoother gradation. Plus, an AR coating on the sensor minimizes ghosts and flaring even in backlighting. A Tuned Three-dimensional Colour Control detects not only hue and saturation but also brightness, and applies optimal control according to the value of each factor. This achieves rich colour reproduction from dark to bright parts of the image, which especially improves the expression of skies or human skin. A Tuned High Precision Multi Process NR boasts high noise identification accuracy and preserves details even after the noise reduction process, which results in natural textures and precise detail especially in middle to high sensitivity image recording.

The new High-Resolution mode produces an 80-megapixel equivalent (10368 x 7776) image by synthesizing 8 consecutively shot images while shifting the sensor. Not only JPEG but also RAW can be produced in the camera, without the need for image stacking in post processing. This magnificently high- resolution photo is ideal for landscape photography using a tripod.

Advanced Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer) and Dual I.S.

To achieve stable handheld shooting, even at slower shutter speeds, the Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer) in the LUMIX G9 is further advanced. Panasonic adopted a newly developed algorithm that precisely calculates shake information acquired not only from a gyrosensor, but also from the image sensor and accelerometer sensor. This enables more accurate shake detection and compensation, making it possible to use 6.5-stop slower shutter speeds. Notably, movement with a characteristically low-frequency is suppressed more effectively to use slower shutter speed. Simulating actual usage conditions, this advancement can be felt in practical use. With its high mobility achieved by the compact, lightweight design and powerful Body I.S., this LUMIX G Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera makes previously impossible shooting, such as handheld 800mm (35mm camera equivalent) ultra-telephoto shooting, possible.

Combining a B.I.S.(Body Image Stabilizer, 5-axis) and O.I.S.(Optical Image Stabilizer, 2-axis), the 5-axis Dual I.S. (Image Stabilizer) in the LUMIX G9 compensates for larger movements that were conventionally uncontrollable. Maximizing both O.I.S and B.I.S. is highly beneficial in telephoto shots and in adverse situations, such as at night or with one-handed shooting with a 6.5-stop slower shutter speed.

The 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 works for both photo and motion picture recording, including 4K video. Panasonic LUMIX G DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) Cameras offer a wide variety of digital interchangeable lenses and most of them support the 5-axis Dual I.S. in the LUMIX G9. The B.I.S. compensates for camera movement even when a lens without O.I.S. (e.g. a cine lens) is used.

Outstanding tracking performance and high-speed, high-precision AF

The DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology calculates the distance to the subject by evaluating two images with different sharpness levels while instantly consulting the optical characteristics data of the current lens. Panasonic’s combination of the Contrast AF with DFD technology was further advanced in the LUMIX G9 together with the speed of the sensor drive during auto focusing in photo shooting, which achieves 480 fps.

Consequently, the LUMIX G9 realizes an ultra-high-speed AF of approximately 0.04 sec and 60 (AFS) / 20(AFC) fps high-speed burst shooting using an electronical shutter at full resolution.

Thanks to the high processing performance of the Venus Engine, the LUMIX G9 incorporates Deep Learning technology that detects a human body in addition to the conventional face and eye detection.

For more precise focusing, the focus areas are increased from 49 to 225-areas on the LUMIX G9 in addition to the conventional Face/Eye Recognition, Tracking AF, 1-area AF and Pinpoint AF. Users can make a group of 225 focus areas and move or change the size of it as they like according to the composition. All focusing operations are easily controlled with the newly adopted joystick located on the thumb position without taking the eyes off of the subject even when using an LVF or releasing the finger from the shutter button. The LUMIX G9 is equipped with AF Custom Settings with which users can set AF Sensitivity, AF Area Switching Sensitivity and Moving Object Prediction Level. Four patterns of presets parameter are also available for frequently used situations.

High mobility for agile field shooting

The LUMIX G9 boasts outstanding performance to achieve the fastest-in-class 20 fps (AFC) / 60 fps (AFS) at 20.3-megapixel full resolution. Taking advantage of its blackout-free LVF (Live View Finder), it is the best mirrorless camera for capturing moving subjects in sharp focus. With its high tracking performance, the LUMIX G9 never loses the target subject.

For more continuous burst shooting, the 6K PHOTO makes it possible to capture the unmissable moments at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of a 6K burst file (in 4:3 or 3:2 aspect) to save as an approx. 18-megapixel equivalent high-resolution photo. The 4K PHOTO is also upgraded to enable 60 fps high-speed capture in approx. 8-megapixel equivalent resolution. In 6K PHOTO /4K PHOTO, three exclusive modes can be chosen from depending on the situation; 6K Burst / 4K Burst, 6K Burst (Start/Stop) / 4K Burst (Start/Stop) and 6K Pre-burst / 4K Pre-burst. Users can choose the most suitable burst shooting mode in addition to the regular consecutive shooting mode in full resolution depending on the situation.

The new High-Sensitivity MOS Sensor helps to suppress the rolling shutter effect while the new Venus Engine makes it possible to apply Post Recording Refinement over the pictures to correct distortion and reduce noise when playing back or cutting images out of the 6K burst file / 4K burst file by compensating the signal information between the consecutive frames. As a result, the picture quality of 6K PHOTO /4K PHOTO shot at high shutter speeds in high sensitivity or those shot while panning are dramatically improved.

Innovative LVF (Live View Finder) with high magnification ratio and excellent performance

The LVF (Live View Finder) is the key factor for completing the ultra-high-speed response of the camera. The LUMIX G9 has the largest-in-class LVF with a stunningly high magnification ratio of approx.1.66x / 0.83x (35mm camera equivalent). The magnification ratio can be switched between 0.7x, 0.77x and 0.83x according to the shooting situation. The high-precision, high-speed OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) display features 3,680K-dot high-resolution and 100 per cent field of view. Adoption of OLED for the LVF achieves a smooth display at 120 fps and high speed response with minimum time lag of less than 0.005 sec as well as 10,000:1 high contrast for exceptional visibility. No blackout occurs even in high speed burst shooting, so as not to lose sight of the subject. With an eye point of approximately 21mm, it offers high visibility with comfort for users wearing glasses. The LVF is always sharp and clear from the centre all the way to the corners.

The LUMIX G9 incorporates Night Mode which switches the LVF and LCD screen to a simulated Infrared readout. This mode ensures the user does not lose their night vision when viewing the monitors in dark conditions. The AF Point Scope function is also new on the LUMIX G9 and magnifies subjects up to 10x to ensure precision focus even on a small target like an eye.

Optimal design for intuitive control and operation

The LUMIX G9 includes the largest-in-class Status LCD on the top, allowing users to check the settings at a glance. A backlight switch is included for night time viewing of the Status screen.

The newly incorporated Focus lever switch on the front of the Lumix G9 makes it possible to set up two completely different shooting situations and change back and forth between them quickly, giving the user added flexibility at the touch of a button. The LUMIX G9 also comes with a joystick on the back of the camera to ensure an intuitive focus area control without taking the eyes off of the finder. Dials on the optional battery grip (DMWBGG9 MSRP: $399.99) and Fn buttons are also located in the best position to operate by touch alone.

High mobility and rugged design for heavy field use

To be tough enough to withstand even heavy field use, the main structure is composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front/rear frame. Secure construction and a sealing for every joint, dial, and button make the LUMIX G9 not only splash proof and dustproof but also freeze proof down to -10 degrees Celsius.

The LUMIX G9 is equipped with a dual SD Memory Card slot compatible with high-speed, high capacity UHS-II cards in both slots. Users can flexibly choose the recording method from Relay Recording, Backup Recording or Allocation Recording. In Relay Recording, the data will be written on the SD Memory Card in the second slot when the SD Memory Card in the first slot is full. The content will be written in both SD Memory Cards in the first and second slot simultaneously in Backup Recording. In Allocation Recording, data is automatically allocated to the SD Memory Card in the designated slot by the type of content – RAW, JPEG, 6K PHOTO / 4K PHOTO, or 4K video data. For example, users can store photos on the SD Memory Card in slot 1 and videos in slot 2. Moreover, both slots are equipped with access lamps so users can tell which SD Memory Card is currently writing and which can be ejected when performing a hot swap.

The LUMIX G9 enables not only power charging but also power feeding via USB, which enhances long-time shooting. Users can charge the camera with USB power packs (not included) when out in the field for extended periods of time.

Wi-Fi connectivity for a more flexible shooting experience

The LUMIX G9 includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy) enables constant connection with a smartphone or tablet with minimum power consumption. For Wi-Fi, 5GHz (IEEE802.11ac) can be selected in addition to the conventional 2.4GHz (IEEE 802.11b/g/n) for an even more secure and stable connection.

Other Features

3.0″1040k-dot Free-angle Monitor

Adopting a static-type touch control system, the 3.0-inch free-angle rear monitor in 3:2 aspect with 1,040K-dot high resolution features approx.100 per cent field of view. It uses a pixel structure of RGB (Red / Green / Blue) and White to feature even higher visibility in sunny outdoor scenes. The Free Angle Monitor rotates by approx. 270-degrees which makes shooting at either high or low angles even easier. Night mode can also be applied to the display on the rear monitor.

Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5GHz (IEEE802.11ac) / 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n)

Once the camera is connected to a smartphone or tablet installed with Panasonic’s dedicated application software (Panasonic Image App for iOS / Android), users can shoot, browse and share images remotely. This feature enables the camera to take photos by simply using a smartphone/tablet or to add a GPS geotag on the photos automatically. Furthermore, the settings of a LUMIX G9 camera can also be copied and transmitted wirelessly to other G9 cameras when using multiple G9 cameras.

For the Wi-Fi, 5GHz (IEEE802.11ac) is effective in addition to the conventional 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n. This provides a secure and stable connection not only with a smartphone/tablet but also with other devices on location for smooth remote control. Transmission speed of photo/video data is also increased up by using the 5GHz-band.

Optional Accessories Specially Designed for LUMIX G9

Battery Grip DMWBGG9

The LUMIX G9 is compatible with the new Battery Grip DMWBGG9. By using two batteries, one in the camera and the other in the grip, the DMWBGG9 extends the battery life for longer shooting time. It also makes handling more comfortable even in vertical angle shooting and provides intuitive operation with a joystick. Exclusively designed for the LUMIX G9, the DMWBGG9 perfectly matches the camera, boasting a rugged, splash proof, dustproof and freeze proof design.

Battery Charger DMWBTC13

The Quick Charge Battery Charger DMWBTC13 enables speedier charging of the DMWBLF19 Battery Pack from an AC outlet, using the AC adapter bundled with the LUMIX G9. It also allows power charging via a vehicle power charger or portable power bank. The DMWBTC13 can charge a battery from dead to full in just 160 minutes which saves you 40 minutes over the conventional charger.

Panasonic Canada has introduced its latest telephoto single focal length lens, the HES200 Lens. This LEICA DG ELMARIT 200mm / F2.8 / POWER O.I.S. (35 mm camera equivalent: 400 mm) lens is the first large-diameter ultra-telephoto fixed focal length lens in the LEICA DG family. Lightweight and durable, it boasts the sharpest image quality in the history of LUMIX digital interchangeable lenses, even when using it handheld on a camera body. The HES200 Lens will be available at select Canadian retailers and at the Panasonic eStore in January for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $3,899.99.

Outstanding Image Quality

With its 400mm equivalent ultra-telephoto focal length and responsive performance, the LEICA DG ELMARIT 200mm HES200 Lens is suitable for wildlife or sports photography. The included 1.4x Teleconverter (DMWTC14) is bundled with the lens to extend the focusing distance to 560mm (35mm camera equivalent) for longer range.

The F2.8 fast aperture allows users to capture fast-moving subjects while the POWER O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) effectively compensates for the hand-shake movement, making it easy to shoot even without a tripod or in low-light situations. The lens works with Dual I.S.*2 (Image Stabilizer) and Dual I.S. 2*3 systems when mounted on the compliant Panasonic LUMIX DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) camera for more powerful hand-shake suppression.

Clearing the stringent quality standard of LEICA, the lens system is comprised of 15 elements in 13 groups, featuring two UED (Ultra Extra-low Dispersion) lenses. The use of UED lenses and the crystallization of Panasonic’s cutting-edge optical technology achieve high-resolution, high-contrast images from corner to corner while suppressing distortion and chromatic aberration.

Incorporating a triple linear motor system and max 240 fps sensor drive, the new LEICA DG ELMARIT 200mm HES200 Lens achieves high-speed, high-precision contrast AF for both photo and video recording. This stunning AF performance can record 4K video, even when precise focusing is severely required. In addition, the micro-step drive system in the aperture control section helps the camera to smoothly catch up to brightness changes when panning.

It boasts a rugged, dust/splash proof design and is even freeze proof down to -10℃ to withstand professional use under harsh conditions. The all metal body weighs in at only 1245 grams – a fraction of the weight of other comparable lenses.

The LEICA DG ELMARIT 200mm HES200 Lens can also be used with the 2.0x Teleconverter DMWTC20 (sold separately MSRP $599.99), which extends the focusing distance to 800mm (35mm camera equivalent) to capture far away subjects with precision, sharpness and accuracy.