Our December/January Issue!

You won’t want to miss the December/January issue! Jody MacDonald points out the benefits of “non-planning,” and she encourages us to move beyond our comfort zone with our photo projects. Patrick La Roque gives us a backstage look at Profoto and how the A1 came to be. David duChemin shares some tips for improving our composition, and Jean-François Landry reveals the secret to mouth-watering food photography. We have an interview with colour-photography pioneer Fred Herzog, Dave Brosha’s hilarious story of a misadventure in photography, plus Jean-François Landry’s Q&As and Gadget Guide and all our regular features!

While working on this issue, I was particularly inspired by Jody MacDonald’s article, “Welcoming Uncertainty: A Non-Planner’s Guide to Planning a Photo Project.” In it, she explains her approach to photo projects (and life) and offers tips about how we can “be prepared to be unprepared.” I appreciate her reflections, especially now as the new year is approaching. Usually toward the end of the year, I get into a more intense planning mindset, evaluating my goals for the past year (and how many I achieved…or, ahem, didn’t). I copy the unachieved goals that I want to keep onto my new list of goals, and I add some brand-new objectives too.

I enjoy planning—sometimes in great detail. But I can also be pretty comfortable dealing with the state of “not knowing,” especially when it comes to my artistic practice. As the years have passed, though, I tend to reply more on the planner side of my personality, so Jody’s article was a great reminder to keep nurturing that flexible side too.