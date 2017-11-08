Montreal’s Profoto A1 Launch!

On Thursday, November 16, Profoto Canada will launch the new A1 in Montreal from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Plaza Universel (5000 Sherbrooke Est). Profoto Canada’s Managing Director Jae Hong Park will present the Profoto A1, and Miguel Jacob will do a live beauty shoot with it, the B1X battery-powered flash and his favourite light shaping tools. There’ll also be a Q&A, snacks and prizes (three Profoto A1 flashes!). For more information or to register, please visit the Profoto Montreal Launch Eventbrite page.