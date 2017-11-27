Mini-Interview With TWWLI Winner Marianna Armata

Marianna Armata, The World We Live In VI’s Humanity 6th-prize winner, answered a few questions for us!

Aside from the prizes, what have you gained from having participated in The World We Live In?

“I’m a competitive person by nature so participating in a competition of this caliber is a satisfying experience. Gaining worldwide experience and accolades from judges and peers is a bonus.”

What you would say to other people considering submitting to the contest?

“The World We Live In contest is a good way to put yourself on par with other world-class photographers. It is great to see how everyone who submits sees the world in their, unique way, and how YOU add to that pool of visionaries.”

Anything else you’d like to share?

“My experience with The World We Live In competition was very favorable and rewarding. I invite everyone to give it a try… you never know when the gods will smile at you and reward your efforts with world-class recognition.”

For more of Marianna’s photography, follow her on Instagram @marianna_armata.

