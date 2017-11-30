Mini-Interview With TWWLI Winner Bob Gates

Bob Gates, The World We Live In VI’s Environment 3rd-Prize winner, answered a few questions for us!

Aside from the prizes, what have you gained from having participated in The World We Live In?

“Seeing the work of all the other great photographers in the contest.”

What you would say to other people considering submitting to the contest?

“I have been entering for many years and have won a lot of great gear. I don’t know of any other photo contest that has such a great payoff.”

For more information on how to enter this year’s contest, TWWLI VII, check out the contest information and guidelines at photolife.com/twwli.