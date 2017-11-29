From November 30 through December 23, Newzones in Calgary is presenting Deck the Walls. Featuring small- and medium-sized artwork for sale, the show includes photo-based work by Stuart McCall, Dianne Bos, John Folsom and Joshua Jensen-Nagle.
© Stuart McCall, Industrial Landscapes: Pink Barrel, 2008 ed./5, archival pigment print, 20 x 30 in
© Joshua Jensen-Nagle, Summers in Tel Aviv, 2017, ed/7, photograph face-mounted to plexi, 30 x 31.5 in.
© Dianne Bos, Vallée du Vicdessos, France, 2016 ed./5, C-print, 19 x 19 in.
