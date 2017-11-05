5 Interesting Reads

- Presentation House Gallery in Vancouver has moved to a new location in North Vancouver and has been renamed the Polygon Gallery.
- Lynsey Addario shares about being a female war photographer.
- There is a new book out (Lee Miller: A Life With Food, Friends and Recipes) about prolific fashion photographer and war reporter Lee Miller’s achievements as a chef. Miller discovered the joy of food while studying under Man Ray and later said that “cooking is therapy.”
- That Billy the Kid photo seems to be authentic.
- Stephen Shore talks about why photographers should “pay their dues in the darkroom” and why he enjoys Instagram. And here’s a bonus article on Shore’s work. (And check out our review of Shore’s new book in the December/January issue!)
