WhiteWall Photo Lab Launches Canadian Web Presence

After launching websites in six different countries, WhiteWall, the German photo lab, now also has a web presence in Canada. Their entire range of gallery quality printing, mounting and framing services is now available in both English and French on WhiteWall.ca with over 1 000 product options. From the Original Photo Print Under Acrylic Glass to the HD Metal Print to the Photo Print On Aluminum Dibond, customers can order their own pictures completely customized and in exact sizes without downloading any additional software.