The World We Live In VII: Enter Now!



Photo Life and Photo Solution invite Canadian and U.S. photographers to submit their best work to The World We Live In VII. This edition, 21 winners will be awarded more than $45,000 in prizes, including high-end photo equipment, gift certificates, and a grand-prize expedition cruise for two with Adventure Canada!

Photographers may submit images under four themes: Humanity, Environment, Interconnections and, new this year, Series (open theme). The Series theme allows photographers to share their exploration of a subject, theme or story in three images or more.

Open to pros, amateurs and everyone in between, participants may submit their images through December 11, 2017, using a simple online interface. To enter The World We Live In, check out the rules and regulations at photolife.com/twwli and proceed to your registration. Winning images will be published in the April/May 2018 edition of Photo Life and Photo Solution magazines.

“The World We Live In was a platform for sharing my work, my vision, and above all,

my passion for photography. And The World We Live In helped me see the world!”

—Guylaine Beauchamp, Grand-Prize winner, 2015