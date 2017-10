From October 28 through November 18, Dianne Bos’ The Sleeping Green is on view at Newzones in Calgary. For this series, Bos documented World War I battlegrounds with a pinhole camera. The artist considers the echos of war and how time has impacted the landscape of these historic battle sites. On October 28 from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a book signing of the limited edition of The Sleeping Green book.