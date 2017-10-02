Profusion Coming Up in November

Vistek’s ProFusion Pro Imaging Expo is November 7 and 8 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto. It’s a great chance to check out new products, demos, free presentations by top photographers, interactive displays and more! Highlights include the Profoto Water Shoot, the first North American showing of the Fujifilm GFX 50S, the DJI Mavic Pro in action, the Creative Lighting Centre, Sony and Nikon Booths, the UAV Flight Centre, the VR Experience Zone, and the Workflow and Production Stage.

We’ll be there too, so make sure you stop by the Photo Life booth and say hello! We love having the chance to meet and talk with our readers!