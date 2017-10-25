Profoto Unveils Online Education With Profoto Academy



Press release by Profoto Canada

Light is the essence of every great image. And for the last 50 years, Profoto has played a key role in enabling many of the world’s most renowned photographers to create their iconic images through light. It seemed only natural then that Profoto should launch a series of photography courses with the focus on light and how to shape it creatively.

Profoto Academy is a series of online video courses designed to educate and inspire the talented photographers who might be at the beginning of their journey with light and light shaping. Providing them with the tools they need to grow and develop their craft – to help them take their image creation to the next level.

Participants get to choose a course series from different fields of photography: Fashion, Portrait and Wedding. And there are more courses to be added in the future. But this isn’t just a series of online videos – it’s a journey that culminates in Profoto certification.

It works like this: As they watch, they also interact with the content through a series of quizzes related to what they have seen. And at the end of the course, a photography assignment is set for the participants to apply everything they’ve learned. Participants submit their image and receive personal feedback from a course instructor before finally becoming a Certified Image Creator.

Ultimately, Profoto Academy is about playing our part in shaping the next generation of photographers. Providing those who participate with the right tools, a comprehensive understanding of light and how to shape it, and the confidence to take their creativity to new heights.

COURSE INFORMATION

Fashion photography with Lindsay Adler

Lindsay is a top fashion photographer and one of the most requested speakers and educators in

the photography business worldwide. In this series Lindsay will show you how to master studio

lighting with some simple, but effective techniques that you can start using today. Find out about

photographing beauty by building up your lighting, the creative use of gels and some advanced

effects, such as ‘bokeh’.

This series is divided into three courses:

1. Up close and personal – Beauty lighting

2. Add color to your palette – Shape light in color

3. From blur to bokeh – Creative fashion lighting

Professional portraits with Hannah Couzens

Hannah is an award-winning professional portrait photographer, who is involved in many speaking engagements for Profoto. In this series you can see Hannah working on-location with her real clients. She shows how you can find inspiration all around you, wherever your next clients are. You’ll learn how to assess the available light in a scene and a variety of lighting techniques from simple bouncing techniques with an on-camera flash to a full concept shoot in a cinema using a three light setup.

This series is divided into three courses:

1. Controlling nature – Outdoor and indoor portraits

2. Business on a time crunch – Corporate headshots

3. Cinematic and moody – Dramatic portraits

Family portraits with Sandy Puc

An internationally acclaimed portrait artist, Sandy Puc is also an experienced educator on many

US speaking engagements and international tours. From baby photography to family group

portraits, Sandy shows you how to capture wonderful images across the generations. She’ll also

explain how you can stay fresh and relevant through the years by updating family portraits and

creating seasonal themes.

This series is divided into four courses:

1. Capturing the early years – Baby photography

2. Tweens to teens – On location portraiture

3. It’s all in the family – Group portraiture

4. The magic of childhood – Studio portraiture

Wedding photography with Yervant

Yervant takes a unique approach to the traditional world of wedding photography and is

an experienced speaker at educational workshops around the world. In this series, Yervant

challenges the status quo and find new angles. He does this by taking his subjects to

unconventional places, including the streets, alleyways and bars of Venice, Italy.

Learn how to shoot fast and adapt your gear, lighting, camera settings and mood to the situation.

Discover how to mix ambient light and flash in creative and fun ways.

This series is divided into three courses:

1. Bridal preparation – Beauty and street photography

2. The classics and beyond – Couple portraits

3. Unique locations for a classic look – Environmental portraits