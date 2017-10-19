Nikon Canada: Official Camera Partner of the Canadian Ski Teams



Nikon Canada joins Alpine Canada for the 2017-18 season as the Official Camera Partner of the Canadian Ski Teams. After a successful 2016-17 season as the headgear sponsor for para-alpine athletes Mac Marcoux and Jack Leitch, Nikon Canada has extended and expanded its partnership to the entire Alpine Canada organization, supporting all three national teams financially and with invaluable Nikon products and technology.

“We are excited for Nikon Canada to officially join the Alpine Canada family of partners, expanding upon our relationship together last season,” said Alpine Canada President and CEO, Mark Rubinstein. “Our teams will undoubtedly benefit from the great products under the Nikon umbrella, providing our coaches with best-in-class technology in the capture and analysis of our athletes while training and on tour.”

Alpine Canada partnered with Nikon during the 2016-17 season, capturing 360° video content and ‘Shot of the Day’ images at the 2017 Audi FIS Ski Cross World Cup at Blue Mountain, Ont., and the 2017 Sport Chek Canadian Championships at Mont-Tremblant, Que., bringing our fans behind-the-scenes features and race content.

“We’re thrilled to be deepening our relationship with Alpine Canada,” said Amanda Mohammed, Manager, Communications and Nikon Professional Services, Nikon Canada Inc. “Last year the para-alpine team got creative and really pushed the cameras to the limits. We can’t wait to work with more athletes and coaching staff from Alpine Canada and help them capture their performances. The videos are not only useful to their training, but thrilling to play back. We’re honoured and excited to support our Canadian athletes.”

Nikon Canada is providing Alpine Canada teams with both imaging and sport optics products, including compact digital cameras, action cameras, DSLRs, rangefinders, binoculars and more, ensuring our coaches and athletes are equipped with the best content capture technology, enabling our athletes for success on the world stage.

NIKONM 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Since the company was established in 1917, Nikon has cultivated its status as a pioneer of optical technologies around the world. Guided by a corporate philosophy of “Trustworthiness and Creativity,” Nikon provides a wide range of products and services globally by harnessing advanced opto-electronics and precision technologies. Nikon is proud to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2017.

