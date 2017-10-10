Mini-Interview With TWWLI Winner Don Corby

Don Corby, Environment 4th-prize winner of the The World We Live In VI, answered a few questions for us!

Aside from the prizes, what have you gained from having participated in The World We Live In?

Peer admiration and accolades!

What you would say to other people considering submitting to the contest?

Submit an image that you like yourself, not one that you think will please judges.

Anything else you’d like to share?

Take the picture so that it needs no post manipulation. Be true to yourself with your images.

