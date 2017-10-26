Upcoming Exhibitions at the Canadian Photography Institute

The National Gallery of Canada’s Canadian Photography Institute (CPI) is showcasing three new exhibitions. From November 3 through February 16, PhotoLab 3: Between Friends will feature the work of Canadian photographer Andreas Rutkauskas. Inspired by the National Film Board’s 1976 photo book Between friends–Entre amis, Rutkauskas spent several years travelling and documenting the 8891-kilometre-long border dividing Canada and the U.S.

From November 3 through April 2, the CPI is exhibiting Through Gold and Silver: Images and Illusions of the Gold Rush and Frontera: Views of the U.S.-Mexico Border. Through Gold and Silver focuses on the images and photographic techniques of the Gold Rush era. Frontera presents eight photographers’ views on the border between Mexico and the United States.

In addition, Scotiabank, in partnership with the CPI, has announced the New Generation Photography Award, which will recognize three Canadian lens-based artists aged 30 and younger. Winners will be announced in January and will receive a $10,000 cash prize and a group exhibition at the CPI Photo Lab.