Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 & Premiere Elements 2018 Announced

Press release from Adobe

Automatically go from hundreds of mystery folders to a visual view in the photo and video Organizer. See your best photos thanks to auto-curation. Effortlessly extract candid photos from your raw footage. Get step-by-step help changing photo backgrounds, adding artistic photo overlays, fixing action cam footage, making animated GIFs*, and more. And make new dynamic slideshows with one click. Do it all with the new Elements bundle.

Hassle-free organization

• Go from hundreds of mystery folders to a visual view of your photos and videos. Automatic sorting and visual tagging make them easy to find.

• See your best photos auto-curated based on quality, faces, subjects, and more.

Automated editing

• Making precise photo selections has never been easier—just drag and it’s done.

• Smart Trim automatically finds and brings together the best scenes based on the style of your video.

• Open closed eyes in photos like magic.

• Get step-by-step help with artistic techniques and creative effects.

Stunning creations

• Create beautiful printed artwork, new dynamic slideshows, photo and video collages, animated GIFs* and social media posts, and gifts for friends and family.

• Make photo calendars, scrapbook pages, and cards you can print at home.

Shareable memories

• Create fun dynamic slideshows with curated photos and short clips.

• Share via print, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitter, HDTVs, discs, and more.**

Elements Organizer, New Features and Benefits

ENHANCED Hassle-free organization—Go from hundreds of mystery folders to a visual view of your photos and videos—automatic sorting and visual tagging make them easy to find.

NEW Auto Curate—Your photos are automatically curated based on quality, faces, subjects, Smart Tags, and more, so you don’t have to search for the standouts.

NEW Totally reimagined slideshows—Slideshows are a fun way to showcase your photo and video memories. With one click, they automatically pick your best photos and bring them together with short video clips to create a stylish, animated slideshow that you can easily customize with different photos and clips as well as great-looking themes.

Photoshop Elements, New Features and Benefits

NEW Open closed eyes like magic—Did someone blink? Photoshop Elements automatically copies the open eyes from one photo and blends them into another to create the perfect shot.

NEW Auto Selection—Making precise photo selections has never been easier—just drag and it’s done.

ENHANCED Guided Edits for fantastic results—Ready to try more creative techniques and effects with your photos? Get step-by-step photo editing help with 49 Guided Edits.

NEW Replace backgrounds in seconds—Select the subject of a photo and place it on a background that’s more interesting. This Guided Edit makes it a snap.

NEW Add artistic overlay effects—Embellish any photo with a shape overlay and one-click effects that make it a work of art. This Guided Edit is great for scrapbook pages and photo crafts.

NEW Make amazing watercolors—Get help turning any photo into a beautiful, textured watercolor—and even finish it off with text.

NEW Create double exposures—Bring one photo to life within another to create a surreal effect. Photoshop Elements walks you through the steps.

Premiere Elements, New Features and Benefits

NEW Candid Moments—Wish you’d been able to capture the moment with photos? Now you can automatically extract great photos from your raw video footage.

NEW Smart Trim—Automatically trim the bad footage and keep the good. Smart Trim finds and brings together the best scenes based on the style of your video.

ENHANCED Guided Edits for fantastic results—Ready to try more creative techniques and effects with your videos? Get step-by-step video editing help with 18 Guided Edits.

NEW Freeze frames with motion titles—This Guided Edit walks you through the steps to create a freeze frame of your video and then add an eye-catching motion title.

NEW Create fun bounce-back effects—Get step-by-step help making a segment of your video run forward and backward repetitively. Export your bounce-back effect as an animated GIF* or short video clip.

NEW Quickly fixe action cam footage—Get a little guidance to expertly trim, correct color, and fix lens distortions in your action cam footage so it looks its best.

NEW Make animated social posts—Create a short visual story to share on social media by embellishing a video clip with either static or animated text.