World Press Photo: Toronto

© Cameron Spencer, Getty Images/ World Press Photo 2017/ Sports – Second Prize, Singles / Title: The Dive/ Caption: Gaël Monfils of France dives for a forehand in his fourth round match against Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia, during the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Australia, on 25 January 2016. The Australian Open holds the record for the highest attendance at a Grand Slam event.
The 2017 World Press Photo exhibition has begun its tour to several cities in Canada. Recently in Ottawa and Montreal, the exhibition is heading to Toronto at the Brookfield Place, Allen Lambert Galleria, on view October 3 through 24. It’s last stop will be Chicoutimi (October 20-November 12). World Press Photo works “to develop and promote quality visual journalism because people deserve to see their world and express themselves freely.”
© Michael Vince Kim/ World Press Photo 2017/ People – First Prize, Stories/ Title: Aenikkaeng/ Photo caption: Port of Progreso, where Koreans first arrived in the Yucatan peninsula. Their final stop was Merida, where they were sold off to the highest bidders as slaves./ Story: Taken from stories told by the descendants of Korean henequen workers in Mexico and Cuba, this project aims to provide a poetic account of their memories. In 1905, more than 1,000 Koreans traveled to Mexico under the false promise of prosperity in a paradisiac land. Instead, they arrived at henequen plantations. They were sold off as indentured slaves to harvest agave that was then known as “the green gold” of Mexico. Individuals were beaten if they fell behind their daily quota, and forced to work long hours under the scorching sun and the suffocating humidity of Yucatan.
