Profoto Canada A1 Launch in Toronto!

On Thursday, September 28, Profoto Canada will launch the new A1 in Toronto from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas Street East). Profoto Canada’s Managing Director Jae Hong Park will present the Profoto A1. During demo sessions, fashion photographer Miguel Jacob and wedding photographer Raph Nogal will share advice and tips on how to use the flash. There’ll also be a Q&A, snacks and prizes! For more information or to register, please visit the Profoto Canada Launch Eventbrite page.