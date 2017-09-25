Photopolis in Halifax

During the entire month of October, Photopolis: The Halifax Festival of Photography will celebrate photography through exhibitions, artist talks, workshops and more! This year the festival will present 40 exhibitions and more than 35 events across the city. Held every three years and now in its sixth edition, Photopolis’ goal is to present photography from both local and international photographers ranging from emerging to established. The variety of types of photography included— photojournalism, travel, conceptual, environmental, staged and more!—means there is sure to be something for everyone!