Mini-Interview With TWWLI Winner Lung Liu

Lung Liu, Humanity 3rd-prize winner of The World We Live In VI, answered a few questions for us!

Aside from the prizes, what have you gained from having participated in The World We Live In?

It’s a great way to start a conversation, having it on the table or on the wall. You can segue into where you were when you took the photograph, how you took it, and the context within which it was taken.

What you would say to other people considering submitting to the contest?

Just do it. The photos they choose as winners all vary and so if you think you have a great shot, then there’s a good chance they’ll think that too. I never expected some of my shots to be considered but I loved them anyways and submitted them without any justifiable reason, and they turned out to be winners.

Anything else you’d like to share?

From a practical standpoint, the entry fees are negligible so it really is quite accessible to most people.

