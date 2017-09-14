At the McCord Museum in Montreal through November 12, Jayce Salloum’s Location/Dis-location(s): Beyond the Pale explores identity, (trans)nationalism, disputed borders and integration through personal and public photo archives. This installation, created by the artist in situ, is part of this years’s MOMENTA | Biennale de l’image, which explores the theme What Does the Image Stand For? Location/Dis-location(s) underlines our desire to analyze and organize the human environment and the outside world.