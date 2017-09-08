Fujinon GF 45-mm F/2.8 R WR Lens for Medium-Format Mirrorless



Press release by Fujifilm

Fujifilm North America Corporation has announced the new FUJINON GF45mmF2.8 R WR, a highly versatile wide angle lens. The GF45mmF2.8 R WR lens has a focal length equivalent to 36mm (in the 35mm format) and a maximum aperture of F2.8. With its compact and lightweight design weighing just 490g, this lens is perfect for street and documentary photography.

The new GF45mmF2.8 R WR is the sixth interchangeable GF lens to be added for the FUJIFILM GFX 50S medium format mirrorless digital camera system. Taking advantage of the mirrorless system’s structure, the G Mount has a short flange back distance of just 26.7mm that reduces the back focus distance as much as possible to prevent vignetting and achieve edge-to-edge sharpness. As with all GF Lenses, the GF45mmF2.8 R WR is a professional quality lens capable of reproducing rich tones and unique colors.

With a construction of 8 groups and 11 elements using one aspherical lens and two ED lenses, the GF45mmF2.8 R WR lens is equipped to provide the highest image quality while reducing aberrations. The lens features Nano GI coating to suppress ghosting and flare, and is weather and dust resistant capable of operating in environments as cold as 14°F/-10°C. The GF45mmF2.8 R WR lens combines reliability and high performance to be the ultimate tool for professional photographers.

FUJINON GF45mmF2.8 R WR Lens Key Features:

• FUJIFILM G Mount is compatible with the FUJIFILM GFX 50S

• Weather and dust resistant design capable of operating at temperatures as low as 14°F/-10°C

• 8 groups and 11 elements construction using one aspherical lens and two ED lenses

• 9 blade aperture creates smooth and circular bokeh

• Nano GI coating suppresses ghosting and flare

New FUJINON GF Lens Development Roadmap

Also announced today is the latest development of the G Mount Lens Roadmap, showcasing the continued expansion of the interchangeable lens range for the FUJIFILM GFX 50S medium format mirrorless digital camera. The latest roadmap adds two new lenses: the GF250mmF4 R LM OIS WR telephoto prime lens with a focal length equivalent to 198mm (in 35mm format) and maximum aperture of F4 for beautiful bokeh when shooting portrait and landscape images; and the GF1.4X TC WR, a high-performance teleconverter capable of multiplying the focal length by 1.4x. Compatible with the GF250mmF4 R LM OIS WR lens, the GF1.4X teleconverter provides a focal length of 350mm (equivalent to 277mm in the 35mm format).

With the addition of the two lenses, the GF lens lineup includes a total of eight lenses covering focal lengths from 18mm – 277mm (in the 35mm format) to correspond to an expansive range of photographer needs.

New Firmware Updates Coming Soon

Fujifilm will release a new firmware update for the FUJIFILM GFX 50S medium format mirrorless digital camera. Expected in late November 2017, this update will add new support for FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO, improved third party studio flash controller usability and new functions to improve operability.

FUJIFILM GFX 50S: V.2.0 Key Features

1. Supports FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO which enables users to convert RAW files with X Processor Pro.

2. Improves radio flash controller usability allowing users to shoot with compatible third party studio flash in high speed sync or TTL mode via their radio controllers.

3. Supports backup and restore of camera settings from one camera to another via FUJIFILM X Acquire.

4. Addition of “Eye Sensor + LCD Image Display” in View Mode that allows for shooting through the viewfinder and checking images on the LCD.

5. ON/OFF for 1/3-step shutter speed adjustment.

6. Addition of “Shoot Without Card” mode so camera will not shoot without SD card inserted.

7. Addition of “-6” and “-7” to EVF’s brightness settings.

Availability and Pricing

The new FUJINON GF45mmF2.8 R WR lens will be available in November 2017 for USD $1,699.95.