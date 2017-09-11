Canon’s New imagePROGRAF TX Series

Press release by Canon

Continuing to broaden its lineup of large-format devices, Canon U.S.A., Inc. has announced the new imagePROGRAF TX Series, designed to meet the needs of customers who have higher productivity needs for their technical documents. Consisting of four new devices (imagePROGRAF TX-3000, TX-3000 MFP T36, TX-4000 and TX-4000 MFP T36), the TX series features major advances to the core technologies of Canon’s imagePROGRAF five-color devices, including a new pigment ink, print head and enhanced security capabilities, as well as a new 36-inch scanner for the MFP models.

Positioned to seize on the expanding production inkjet technical documents market, the imagePROGRAF TX Series boasts speeds as fast as 3 D-size drawings a minute, stacking capability up to 100 sheets, wireless printing capability, automatic roll loading and an optional Multifunction Roll Unit for increased productivity. The option to choose 160ml, 330ml or 700ml inks gives the user the flexibility to choose the size that best fits their needs, which can help lower their total cost of ownership. With these features, the TX Series has answered the growing demand to produce color drawings on uncoated paper with a low running cost. Using the Multifunction Roll Unit, 650-foot rolls (up to 6.7 inches in diameter) can be loaded into the printer for over 3,900 square feet of continuous printing with the ability to load two different media types into the printer at once, making it a logical fit for high-volume environments.

“With the announcement of Canon’s imagePROGRAF TX Series, we have brought to market what we consider to be the next standard in engineering in regard to large-format printing of technical documents,” said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Offering increased productivity, usability and security, these new devices bring with them technological advancements to Canon’s celebrated imagePROGRAF devices. The ability of TX Series to print striking, resilient posters, banners and technical documents makes it at home in a variety of settings, whether it’s at a construction company, architectural firm, or in an office environment….”

The imagePROGRAF TX Series lends itself well to a variety of markets, including architecture, engineering, construction, and office document enlargements. This product lineup includes two new Scan-to-Copy/File/Share systems, the imagePROGRAF TX-3000 MFP T36 and imagePROGRAF TX-4000 MFP T36 models. These systems offer an integrated MFP solution that features a new 36-inch scanner that can scan-to-copy in color in up to six inches per second – double the speed of the previous model, and scan up to 1200 dpi to better capture the color and details of large-format documents. The scanner is positioned directly over the top cover of the printer for easy access. The systems include new feature laden SmartWorks software that allows users to scan to a multipage PDF, mark-up drawings and add text. To help further improve workflow efficiency, users can Scan-to-Copy and Scan-to-File simultaneously. A large 15.6 inch monitor, which allows users to easily view their scans and changes they have made to their documents, come standard with the system.

Media Handling

All devices in the imagePROGRAF TX Series have the option of adding a Multifunction Roll Unit for increased productivity. When used as a second roll it enables users to load two different media widths of the same type, sub such as 30-inches and 36-inches, and the device via automatic roll switching will select the correct roll depending on the width of the print file. The roll can also act as a take-up unit with bi-directional rewind, making it ideal for long, uninterrupted print runs. A high-capacity stacker comes standard with TX Series devices, allowing for the device to hold up to 100 A0-sized sheets of paper.

Increased Security

For those users handling confidential documents, especially in the CAD market, the imagePROGRAF TX Series features improved security capabilities from previous devices. An encrypted hard drive with IPSec support, as well as SSL/TLS and 802.1x authentication, provides operators with peace of mind to know that their privileged information is able to be kept more secure than in the past.

Ease of Use

Enhancements for increased usability include a new automated media loading process, making it so the user can simply place a roll of paper in the printer and then walk away while the paper feeds automatically, a 3.5 inch color LCD touch panel, direct USB drive print capabilities and mobile connectivity. Users can now print PDF and JPEG files directly from a USB thumb drive for fast and easy printing without the need for a computer. Additionally, Wi-Fi®* (IEEE 802.11b/g/n) capability allows for smooth and easy connection to wireless LAN in office environments.

Standard with all printers in the series is a variety of software: PosterArtist Lite, Direct Print and Share, Accounting Manager, Canon Print Service, and Device Management Console. By including this standard, Canon is providing its customers with the tools that they need to meet their business needs at no extra cost.

Availability

The imagePROGRAF TX Series will be available for purchase in the fourth quarter of 2017.