World Press Photo: Montreal

The 2017 World Press Photo exhibition has begun its tour to several cities in Canada. Recently in Ottawa, the exhibition is now making its way to Montreal, where it will be on view from August 30 through October 1 at the Marché Bonsecours. Next up is Toronto (October 3-24), followed by Chicoutimi (October 20-November 12)! World Press Photo works “to develop and promote quality visual journalism because people deserve to see their world and express themselves freely.”