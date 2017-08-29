World Press Photo: Montreal

© Mathieu Willcocks/ World Press Photo 2017/ Spot News – Third Prize, Stories/ Title: Mediterranean Migration/ Photo caption: Two men panic and struggle in the water during their rescue. Their rubber boat was in distress and deflating quickly on one side, tipping many migrants in the water. They were quickly reached by rescue swimmers and brought to safety./ Story: The central Mediterranean migration route, between the coasts of Libya and Italy, remains busy. According to reports by the UNHCR, 5,000 people died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean in 2016. NGOs and charities such as Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) continue their efforts to patrol the patch of sea north of the Libyan coast, in the hope of rescuing refugees before the potential of drowning. The rescue team on board the MOAS’ Responder are there to mitigate loss of life at sea. Operating like a sea-born ambulance, they rush to assist and rescue refugee vessels in distress, provide medical assistance, and bring the refugees safely to Italy.
The 2017 World Press Photo exhibition has begun its tour to several cities in Canada. Recently in Ottawa, the exhibition is now making its way to Montreal, where it will be on view from August 30 through October 1 at the Marché Bonsecours. Next up is Toronto (October 3-24), followed by Chicoutimi (October 20-November 12)! World Press Photo works “to develop and promote quality visual journalism because people deserve to see their world and express themselves freely.”
© Mathieu Willcocks/ World Press Photo 2017/ Spot News – Third Prize, Stories/ Title: Mediterranean Migration/ Photo caption: Eritrean migrants seen cramped in the hold of a large wooden boat which carried approximately 540 men, women, and children. Story:
