Stephen Bulger Gallery is opening its brand-new space at 1356 and 1358 Dundas Street West, Toronto, on September 9. This larger space will allow the gallery to continue expanding its collection of more than 40 000 images. Larry Towell’s Union Station is the inaugural exhibition, which is on view from September 9 through October 14. Known for documenting states of transition, Towell documented the renovation of Toronto’s Union Station in 2013 in 35-mm and panoramic formats.