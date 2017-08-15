MENU

Peak Design Leash and Cuff Update

Peak Design has just updated its Leash Camera Strap and Cuff Wrist Strap, and you can check out the improvements for each below.
Leash Camera Strap
  • New all aluminum anodized hardware
  • New low-profile dual aluminum/Hypalon quick-adjustment system
  • Anchor connectors revamped – more secure, fast, and lower profile
  • New low-profile Anchor Mount for varying your strap configuration
  • New ultra-smooth twist-resistant nylon webbing with tighter, more durable weave
  • Premium materials and refined aesthetics for touch/stress point
  • Choose from new Black and Ash color-ways

Cuff Wrist Strap

  • New all aluminum anodized hardware
  • New 1-handed adjusting design
  • Adjuster locks in open wrist loop position
  • Magnetic wrist lock for storing as a bracelet
  • Anchor connectors revamped – more secure, fast, and lower profile
  • New ultra-smooth twist resistant nylon webbing with tighter, more durable weave
  • Premium materials and refined aesthetics
  • Choose from new Black and Ash color-ways
