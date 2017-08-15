Peak Design Leash and Cuff Update

Peak Design has just updated its Leash Camera Strap and Cuff Wrist Strap, and you can check out the improvements for each below.
- New all aluminum anodized hardware
- New low-profile dual aluminum/Hypalon quick-adjustment system
- Anchor connectors revamped – more secure, fast, and lower profile
- New low-profile Anchor Mount for varying your strap configuration
- New ultra-smooth twist-resistant nylon webbing with tighter, more durable weave
- Premium materials and refined aesthetics for touch/stress point
- Choose from new Black and Ash color-ways
Cuff Wrist Strap
- New all aluminum anodized hardware
- New 1-handed adjusting design
- Adjuster locks in open wrist loop position
- Magnetic wrist lock for storing as a bracelet
- Anchor connectors revamped – more secure, fast, and lower profile
- New ultra-smooth twist resistant nylon webbing with tighter, more durable weave
- Premium materials and refined aesthetics
- Choose from new Black and Ash color-ways
Leave a Reply