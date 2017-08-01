

Our August/September issue has so many great articles in it that I don’t even know where to start! There’s an in-depth article by Sam Edmonds on the work of Canadian conservation photographers April Bencze, Neil Ever Osborne, Peter Mather, Connor Stefanison and David Ellingsen. David duChemin covers the creative process and also five ways to make stronger travel photos. Patrick La Roque shares his thoughts and reflections on accepting struggles, solitude and lessons. There are interviews with NPAC Photojournalist of the Year Melissa Renwick and Toronto-based artist Robert Burley, test reviews of the Fujifilm X-T20 and the Lensbaby Trio, Dave Brosha’s hilarious story of a misadventure in photography, plus Jean-François Landry’s Q&As and Gadget Guide and all our regular features!

I find myself coming back to the ideas shared in so many of the articles in this issue, especially the reflections on the creative cycle with its peaks and valleys (in David duChemin’s “Know Your Creative Rhythm”) and the process of accepting struggles, solitude and lessons (in Patrick La Roque’s article “We Will Fail”). These articles in particular made me think about the highs and lows of creating art and the role of fear, and I’m reminded of the importance of pushing ourselves for something just out of reach, just beyond what we know we are capable of. In my own artistic process, I find a sense of fear is usually a pretty good indicator of what I projects I should pursue next. I’ll leave you with an excerpt from Patrick La Roque’s article.