

Press release by Olympus

Olympus’ new OM-D E-M10 Mark III is a compact, lightweight, easy-to-use interchangeable-lens camera that offers the performance and image quality of the OM-D lineup to the snapshooter looking to expand their photography. The OM-D E-M10 Mark III includes best-in-class image stabilization compensation performance and the same TruePic VIII Image Processor used in Olympus’ acclaimed flagship OM-D E-M1 Mark II camera. This combination delivers high-quality images even in situations when camera shake typically causes blur, such as night scenes or handheld telephoto shooting.

Consumers looking to step up from their smartphone camera to an interchangeable-lens system will instantly benefit from the OM-D E-M10 Mark III’s 5-Axis Image Stabilization. With an image stabilization system built into the camera body, it can provide blur-free images no matter which lens is attached, and can also record crisp, shake-free handheld 4K videos in cinemalike quality.

The camera is compact and lightweight to easily be taken anywhere to capture and share standout, like-worthy images on social media. Designed for ease of use, both in form and functionality, the grip rests nicely in the hand, and buttons and dials are thoughtfully positioned for effortless operation. The body is equipped with a variety of features for different shooting styles and situations, including a high-resolution electronic viewfinder, a tilting rear LCD monitor with touch controls similar to a smartphone and a built-in flash.

First-time interchangeable lens camera users benefit from four shooting assist modes to capture brilliant images right out of the box. The intelligent AUTO Mode detects the shooting scene, subject, camera movement and light transmitted through the lens, then automatically chooses the optimal settings. The other assist modes include Scene Mode (SCN), Advanced Photo Mode (AP), and Art Filter Mode (ART), each of which appear on the mode dial alongside AUTO Mode for easy access.

The Touch AF shutter, which now takes advantage of 121 autofocus points, allows users to choose the precise area of focus and trip the shutter simply by touching the LCD screen. Continuous AF (C-AF) Mode maintains focus on moving subjects when the shutter is pressed halfway.

The OM-D E-M10 Mark III is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, which can be used in conjunction with the Olympus Image Share (OI.Share®) app to easily connect to a smart device and wirelessly transfer images for quick editing and uploading to social media.

Pricing and Availability

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III will be available in a black and silver body or black body beginning in late September with an estimated street price of $799.99 (body only) and $999.99 (M.Zuiko 14–42 mm EZ Lens kit). For a complete list of specifications, visit the Olympus website: http://getolympus.com/digitalcameras/omd/e-m10-mark-iii.html.

Optional Accessories

Genuine Leather Body Jacket, CS-51B

This new genuine leather body jacket is customized for the OM-D E-M10 Mark III. It helps protect the camera body from scratches and enhances the look of the camera with its genuine leather texture. Color options include black and brown. The genuine leather shoulder strap CSS-S109LL II and genuine leather lens cover LC-60.5GL (both currently available) make it easy to create a coordinated look for the camera.