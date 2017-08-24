Nikon Introduces the Next Evolution in High-Resolution DSLRs

Press release by Nikon Canada

Today, Nikon announced the new Nikon D850, a powerful full-frame DSLR camera that provides professional photographers and multimedia creators an impressive combination of resolution and high-speed performance. The 45.7-megapixel D850 is Nikon’s first DSLR with an FX format, back-side Illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor allowing professionals to create stunning, high-resolution still images and full-frame 4K UHD video.



Despite its monumental resolution, the D850 is capable of an astoundingly fast capture rate of up to 7 frames-per-second (fps) (9 fps with optional battery grip and EN-EL18a/b battery), while offering a full range of surprising new user features requested by Nikon shooters around the world.

The Nikon D850 is a serious tool that expertly enables every kind of photographer. Whether capturing for client work or personal projects, the camera delivers intense clarity and accurate skin tones for portraits, with the added benefit of low light ability for weddings and events. It’s versatile enough to be used for landscapes and fine art where broad dynamic range is critical, for sports that require a high frame rate and decisive AF, or for the video creators who require 4K flexibility. Whether in the studio or on-location, from the catwalk or the scenic overlook, to a wedding ceremony or night sky, the Nikon D850 is the tool to capture all, with astounding resolution and speed.

“The Nikon D850 is much more than a camera, rather it’s a statement that Nikon is continuing to listen to customer needs, to innovate for the next 100 years, and bring to market a full-frame DSLR that exceeds the expectations of the professionals that rely on this caliber of camera to make a living,” said Amanda Mohammed, Manager, Communications and Nikon Professional Services, Nikon Canada Inc. “I have had the pleasure to put this camera through its paces, and there is nothing like it. The Nikon D850 introduces a whole new generation of photographers to medium format quality; the resolution is out of this world, and the tonality and range are at a level I never thought possible from a DSLR,” said Nikon Ambassador and award-winning wedding photographer Jerry Ghionis.



The ultimate combination of resolution and speed

The new Nikon D850 is the new benchmark in DSLR image quality, with an unprecedented combination of resolution, dynamic range, ISO and processing power. The 45.7-megapixel CMOS sensor approaches medium format-level resolution and forgoes an optical low pass filter (OLPF) to harness the maximum sharpness of NIKKOR lenses, with fantastic fidelity, tonality and clarity. This is also Nikon’s first DSLR to incorporate a BSI CMOS sensor, which captures light more efficiently, resulting in the wider dynamic range and low-noise image capture. Beyond the immense resolution, the D850 offers photographers superior performance:

• High-Speed Capture: The D850 is capable of shooting up to 7 fps continuous shooting at full resolution, with full AF/AE or 9 fps at full resolution with the addition of an optional battery grip (MB-D18) and EN-EL18a/b battery (Buffer approximately 51 frames of 14-bit lossless RAW capture / 170 frames of 12-bit lossless).

• Wide ISO Range: The D850 offers a wide ISO range from 64-25,600 (Expandable down to ISO 32, up to 102,400).

• Flagship Focus System: The D850 uses the Nikon D5’s 153-point, Multi-Cam 20K AF system, which features 99 cross type sensors, 15 of which are sensitive to f/8.

• EXPEED 5: The EXPEED 5 image processing engine is Nikon’s most powerful yet, allowing for fast data readout and swift image processing pipeline, enabling high speed shooting, full-frame 4K UHD video capture and maximum power efficiency for longer battery life.



Innovation built for the needs of professional creators

In addition to its phenomenal performance, the D850 hosts a range of innovative and useful new features that truly enhances the workflow of every photographer or content creator. The D850 offers thoughtful features that many photographers will wonder how they ever lived without:

• Tilting LCD Touchscreen: The 3.2-in., high resolution (approx. 2360k-dot) LCD monitor offers Nikon’s most extensive touch functionality ever.

• Silent Shooter: The D850 offers the ability to operate with an electronic shutter in Live View. When in this mode, users can shoot in complete silence, for sensitive events. The electronic shutter operates at up to 6 fps (AF/AE locked), while an additional mode enables 8.6-megapixel JPEG capture at up to 30 fps (images are recorded with a 1.5x DX crop).

• Radio Flash Control: Like the D5 and D500, the D850 also has the ability to take advantage of long range wireless lighting using radio frequency and the optional SB-5000 Speedlight and WRA10 and WR-R10.

• RAW Processing Power: Users can choose from three sizes of RAW files to enhance workflow, including Large (45.7-MP), Medium (25.6-MP) and Small (11.4-MP). Additionally, the D850 lets users batch process multiple RAW files in camera.

• Nikon’s Widest and Brightest Optical viewfinder: The 0.75X viewfinder magnification is the highest ever for a Nikon DSLR, and offers a wide and bright view of the frame to easily track and compose subjects.

• Phenomenal Battery Performance: Shoot all day and well into the night with up to 1,840 shots at full resolution or approximately 70 minutes of video on a single charge, or, users who opt for the additional control and handling benefits of the optional battery grip can expect up to 5,140 shots (CIPA standard).

• Dual Card Slots: The D850 features dual memory card slots — XQD for high-speed capture and transfer, as well as easily available SD media.

• Illuminated Buttons: Buttons that light up at the turn of a dial increase visibility when shooting at night or in low-light scenarios.

• Focus Stacking: Integrated especially for macro and product photographers, the Focus Shift Photography feature of the D850 is high resolution meets high magnification. Also, for landscape photographers to maximize depth of field, this feature lets the user shoot up to 300 shots at adjustable focus step intervals to infinity to be easily assembled using third-party software.

• Negative/Positive Scanning: With the optional ES-2 Film Digitizing Adapter and compatible Micro-NIKKOR lens, the camera enables super high-resolution digitizing of 35mm slides or negatives and converts them in-camera to positives.

• Durable Construction: Ready for any field assignment or production environment, the rugged and weather-sealed magnesium-alloy body features the same level of durability of the D810.

• Square shooter: Photographers can choose from five formats, including FX-format, 1.2x, DX, 5:4, or 1:1 square with viewfinder shading.

• Built-in Wi-Fi1 & Bluetooth2 Connectivity: Users can seamlessly send images to their phones through an always-on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection, or through Wi-Fi. Nikon SnapBridge3 also gives the ability for remote capture and preview.



Multimedia-production ready

Multimedia content creators and film makers alike will appreciate a wide range of considerate, industry leading new features that can help to elevate any video production:

• Full-frame 4K UHD at 24/30 fps: The high-resolution CMOS sensor enables 4K UHD output at a full-frame width at 16:9, to increase lensing options and provide a true field of view.

• Slow Motion: Creators can also capture Full HD 1080P at up to 120 fps (4x or 5x) for dramatic slow motion video.

• Focus Peaking: When shooting Full HD or in live view for stills, focus peaking can be enabled which highlights in-focus subjects in the frame to ensure sharpness.

• 8K / 4K Time-lapse: Users can create 4K time-lapse videos easily in camera, or can use the built in intervalometer to capture images for an ultra-high resolution 8K time lapse for those who want the ultimate in video quality.

• Zebra stripes: The D850 now lets you adjust the level of brightness, to be indicated between 80-255 depending on your needs. What’s more, the zebra patterns come in two varieties, selectable according to the patterns and textures of your subjects.

• HDMI output: Using HDMI, users can record uncompressed footage directly to a digital recorder, while simultaneously recording to a card.

• Audio Control: The D850 features an onboard stereo microphone, as well as inputs for headphones and microphones. The camera also features a new audio attenuator to regulate sound levels.

The FX-Format advantage

The amazing performance and image quality of the D850 is best coupled with the wide variety of NIKKOR lenses, heralded for their unmatched image quality, colour reproduction and optical characteristics. For maximum fidelity, Nikon’s Gold Ring Series of lenses provide the highest calibre of optical performance needed for such immense resolution applications.

Price and availability

The Nikon D850 will have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,399.95 and will be available in September 2017. The MB-D18 Multi Power Battery Pack will have an MSRP of $529.95, while the ES-2 film digitalizing adapter will have an MSRP of $199.95.