From September 7 through October 14, MOMENTA | Biennale de l’image (formerly Le Mois de la Photo à Montréal) will examine the theme “What does the image stand for?” through exhibitions and special events. The public will be asked to question the testimonial value of images by reflecting on objectivity and subjectivity. Its main exhibition will be in the spaces at the Galerie de l’UQAM and VOX, centre de l’image contemporaine.