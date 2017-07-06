Worldwide WOW 2017 Winners Announced

2017 Grand Prize Winner/Old Havana by Shane Gross/Theme: Global Travel/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
The winners of CPC Elevate’s Worldwide WOW Photo Contest were recently announced. Congratulations to Shane Gross (Grand Prize), Nicholas Taffs (1st Place Capture Canada), Robert Ganz (2nd Place Capture Canada), David Youn (3rd Place Capture Canada), Richard Vandegriend (1st and 3rd Place Global Travel), Robert Postma (2nd Place Global Travel, 2nd Place Nature), Jennifer Rutledge (1st Place Faces Around the World), Wendy Royer (2nd and 3rd Place Faces Around the World), Jennifer Kucherawy (1st Place Nature), and Jonathan Huyer (3rd Place Nature). All proceeds from this fundraiser photo contest go to support the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
1st Place Capture Canada/Enchanted Forest by Nicholas Taffs/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
2nd Place Capture Canada/Laundry Day by Robert Ganz/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
3rd Place Capture Canada/Bow’s Head by David Youn/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
1st Place Faces Around the World/Smoke in his Eyes by Jennifer Rutledge/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
2nd Place Faces Around the World/Native Pride by Wendy Royer/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
3rd Place Faces Around the World/Street Cleaner by Wendy Royer/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
1st Place Global Travel/At the Precipice by Richard Vandegriend/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
2nd Place Global Travel/Kolmanskop by Robert Postma/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
3rd Place Global Travel/A Nightly Scramble by Richard Vandegriend/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
1st Place Nature/Circle of Life Jennifer Kucherawy/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
2nd Place Nature/Celestial Dance by Robert Postma/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
3rd Place Nature/Thanks, Mom by Jonathan Huyer/Worldwide WOW Photo Contest/wowphotocontest.ca
