Worldwide WOW 2017 Winners Announced

The winners of CPC Elevate’s Worldwide WOW Photo Contest were recently announced. Congratulations to Shane Gross (Grand Prize), Nicholas Taffs (1st Place Capture Canada), Robert Ganz (2nd Place Capture Canada), David Youn (3rd Place Capture Canada), Richard Vandegriend (1st and 3rd Place Global Travel), Robert Postma (2nd Place Global Travel, 2nd Place Nature), Jennifer Rutledge (1st Place Faces Around the World), Wendy Royer (2nd and 3rd Place Faces Around the World), Jennifer Kucherawy (1st Place Nature), and Jonathan Huyer (3rd Place Nature). All proceeds from this fundraiser photo contest go to support the Canadian Women’s Foundation.