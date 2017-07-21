World Press Photo: Ottawa

The 2017 World Press Photo exhibition is now making its way to several cities in Canada! Through August 13, you can see the winning images at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa. Other upcoming Canadian exhibition locations include Montreal (August 30-October 1), Toronto (October 3-24) and Chicoutimi (October 20-November 12). World Press Photo works “to develop and promote quality visual journalism because people deserve to see their world and express themselves freely.”