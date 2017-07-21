World Press Photo: Ottawa

© Michael Hanke/ World Press Photo 2017/ Sports – Second Prize, Stories/ Title: Youth Chess Tournaments/ Photo caption: The chess player expresses his emotions during a game of chess. /Story: Chess, for some, represents a world full of strong emotions, adrenaline and stress. This series focuses especially on the ‘youth’ tournaments held across several cities in the Czech Republic in 2016. The youth tournaments aim to motivate young people, replacing electronic devices with real-world interpersonal communication and entertainment.
The 2017 World Press Photo exhibition is now making its way to several cities in Canada! Through August 13, you can see the winning images at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa. Other upcoming Canadian exhibition locations include Montreal (August 30-October 1), Toronto (October 3-24) and Chicoutimi (October 20-November 12). World Press Photo works “to develop and promote quality visual journalism because people deserve to see their world and express themselves freely.”
© Peter Bauza/ World Press Photo 2017/ Contemporary Issues – Third Prize, Stories/ Title: Copacabana Palace/ Photo caption: A pastor, who also lives in the occupied buildings, explains all the construction problems. A couple of weeks ago, the hall floors from a building crashed down at night. Fortunately everybody was sleeping and nothing serious happened. Most of the buildings are exposed to corrosion. Story: “Copacabana Palace”, an ironically named series of condominiums in Brazil, houses more than 300 homeless families. Built more than 30 years ago, construction on this complex was never finished and has since become squatted. A lack of fresh water, electricity, or a working sewage system means residents here often face serious health problems. Most of the people here come from favela communities, some of whom may have been offered social housing as part of governmental rehousing schemes that they don’t feel safe enough to occupy due to the presence of drug-gang families. According to official statistics from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, it is estimated that there are 1.8 million homeless people in Brazil
