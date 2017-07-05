Georgia O’Keeffe and Free Black North at the AGO

© Alfred Stieglitz/Georgia O’Keeffe with watercolor paint box, 1918/Gelatin silver print on paper/9 x 11.7 cm/George Eastman Museum, purchase and gift of Georgia O’Keeffe, 1974.0052.0045/Courtesy George Eastman Museum.
Through July 20, the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto is presenting a retrospective of American painter Georgia O’Keeffe that includes images since photography played a prominent role in O’Keeffe’s artistic development. In addition to the O’Keeffe retrospective, through August 20, Free Black North presents 19th-century historical tintypes, cartes de visite, and cabinet cards of descendants of Black refugees to Canada from the south of the United States. These rare images reveal the role photo studios had in shaping identity within Black diasporic communities.
Shorey, Toronto. [Unidentified woman], 1880-1900. Cabinet card, 15.2 × 10.2 cm. Richard Bell Family Fonds, Brock University Archives. Courtesy Brock University Archives, Image © 2017 Art Gallery of Ontario.
Unknown. [Unidentified woman], 1870-1880. Tintype, 7.6 × 6.4 cm. Richard Bell Family Fonds, Brock University Archives. Courtesy Brock University Archives, Image © 2017 Art Gallery of Ontario.
Unknown. [Unidentified couple], 1860-1880. Tintype, 8.9 × 6.4 cm. Richard Bell Family Fonds, Brock University Archives. Courtesy Brock University Archives, Image © 2017 Art Gallery of Ontario.
Leave a Reply