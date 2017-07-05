Georgia O’Keeffe and Free Black North at the AGO

Through July 20, the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto is presenting a retrospective of American painter Georgia O’Keeffe that includes images since photography played a prominent role in O’Keeffe’s artistic development. In addition to the O’Keeffe retrospective, through August 20, Free Black North presents 19th-century historical tintypes, cartes de visite, and cabinet cards of descendants of Black refugees to Canada from the south of the United States. These rare images reveal the role photo studios had in shaping identity within Black diasporic communities.