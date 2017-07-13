MENU

Family Focus: Early Portrait Photograph

July 13, 2017

Group of men, women, and children seated on a rock above the Elora Gorge, [ca. 1890]/Black and white print/Thomas or John R. Connon/Connon family fonds/C 286-5- 0-6/Archives of Ontario, I0011438

Through July 21, the John B. Aird Gallery in Toronto is exhibiting Family Focus: Early Portrait Photograph. Celebrating Ontario 150, the free Archives of Ontario have brought together 15 original and 45 reproduction images from daguerreotypes to cabinet card photographs. The images from the 19th century portray a diverse group of people including Albert Jackson, Toronto’s first black postman, and George Brown, one of the Fathers of Confederation.

Jackson family, 1897/Black and white print/Multicultural History Society of Ontario fonds/F 1405-05- 04/Archives of Ontario, I0052485

