Group of men, women, and children seated on a rock above the Elora Gorge, [ca. 1890]/Black and white print/Thomas or John R. Connon/Connon family fonds/C 286-5- 0-6/Archives of Ontario, I0011438
Through July 21, the John B. Aird Gallery
in Toronto is exhibiting Family Focus: Early Portrait Photograph
. Celebrating Ontario 150, the free Archives of Ontario have brought together 15 original and 45 reproduction images from daguerreotypes to cabinet card photographs. The images from the 19th century portray a diverse group of people including Albert Jackson, Toronto’s first black postman, and George Brown, one of the Fathers of Confederation.
Jackson family, 1897/Black and white print/Multicultural History Society of Ontario fonds/F 1405-05- 04/Archives of Ontario, I0052485
