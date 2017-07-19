Through October 31, the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C., is presenting the multimedia exhibition Family: Bonds and Belonging. Through photographs, everyday objects, costumes, and more, visitors are asked to expand their ideas of family. Considering both the positive and negative aspects of family, the exhibition also looks at the concept of family in a broader context, thinking about it in relationship to ideas of homeland, heritage, loss and absence, and identity. Family: Bonds and Belonging examines how family can facilitate the idea of belonging on a larger scale—belonging to a nation, province, place or identity.